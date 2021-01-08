TV News

Rajiv Lakshman deletes pic with Rhea Chakraborty…

By Glamsham Editorial
Roadies fame presenter Rajiv Lakshman on Friday deleted a picture he had posted earlier in the day, featuring him with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. He also apologised for what he said was an irresponsible choice of words that he had used as caption.

“My girl,” Rajiv had written as caption on the picture that captured Rhea hugging him, smiling into the camera. This had led to widespread speculations if the two were together.

Subsequently, while apologizing, Rajiv Lakshman wrote, “I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend and I am happy to meet her again and I wish her well.”

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 as part of the probe, and granted bail after a month on October 7.  –ians/abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

