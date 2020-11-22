Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife

Advtg.

“Suhani Si Ek Ladki” fame actress Rajshri Rani tied the knot with beau Gaurav Mukesh Jain in an intimate ceremony in Gwalior on November 20. The newly married couple has, for now, dropped their honeymoon plans because of the ongoing pandemic situation, and the actress will be resuming work on her new TV show “Namak Ishq Ka” soon after the wedding festivities get over.

Rajshri looked heavenly in a red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery. A light pink dupatta, kundan jewellery, and a red bindi completed her look. Gaurav looked handsome in an off-white sherwani that he paired up with a floral printed safa. Talking about her look, she said, “I loved my lehenga. It felt as though it was made for me. It was neither too heavy, nor too light. I always believe that more than looking beautiful, you should feel beautiful and I felt so beautiful.”

Sharing how COVID-19 ruined her plans, the “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka” actress said, “I wanted to have a big grand destination wedding, but it was a close-knit family affair. I never thought the guests will have to maintain social-distancing at my wedding. But all’s well that ends well.”

Advtg.

“Mostly, brides are conscious about how they are looking, and how’s the decor at their wedding, I was worried whether everyone was maintaining proper protocols or not. Both Gaurav and I were actively looking after all these things,” she added. Rajshri and Gaurav met on the sets of “Suhani Si Ek Ladki” where Gaurav played Rajshri’s on-screen brother. They have been best of friends since then until the actor proposed to her a few months ago.

The handsome actor Shashank Vyas also attended the wedding as Gaurav Mukhesh is one of his close friends.

Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot 1 of 9