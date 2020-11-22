Advtg.
TV News

Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife

Rajshri Rani : I wanted to have a big grand destination wedding, but it was a close-knit family affair

By Glamsham Editorial
Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife
Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot
Advtg.

“Suhani Si Ek Ladki” fame actress Rajshri Rani tied the knot with beau Gaurav Mukesh Jain in an intimate ceremony in Gwalior on November 20. The newly married couple has, for now, dropped their honeymoon plans because of the ongoing pandemic situation, and the actress will be resuming work on her new TV show “Namak Ishq Ka” soon after the wedding festivities get over.

Rajshri looked heavenly in a red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery. A light pink dupatta, kundan jewellery, and a red bindi completed her look. Gaurav looked handsome in an off-white sherwani that he paired up with a floral printed safa. Talking about her look, she said, “I loved my lehenga. It felt as though it was made for me. It was neither too heavy, nor too light. I always believe that more than looking beautiful, you should feel beautiful and I felt so beautiful.”

Sharing how COVID-19 ruined her plans, the “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka” actress said, “I wanted to have a big grand destination wedding, but it was a close-knit family affair. I never thought the guests will have to maintain social-distancing at my wedding. But all’s well that ends well.”

Advtg.

“Mostly, brides are conscious about how they are looking, and how’s the decor at their wedding, I was worried whether everyone was maintaining proper protocols or not. Both Gaurav and I were actively looking after all these things,” she added. Rajshri and Gaurav met on the sets of “Suhani Si Ek Ladki” where Gaurav played Rajshri’s on-screen brother. They have been best of friends since then until the actor proposed to her a few months ago.

The handsome actor Shashank Vyas also attended the wedding as Gaurav Mukhesh is one of his close friends.

Advtg.
Previous articleSharib Hashmi's new film 'The Incomplete Man' about juvenile rapist and punishment
Next articleKangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew

Related Articles

Feature

Here’s how Sharad Malhotra other celebs planned on celebrating Bhai Dooj!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Soon after Diwali, sisters wait for Bhai Dooj, the festival which celebrates the bond and love between brothers and sisters. Sisters put...
Read more
News

Ooh la la, check out Shashank Vyas’ drool-worthy pics

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Shashank Vyas looks quite hunky in the pics and will definitely make you go ooh la la.
Read more
News

Happy Janmashtami: Celebrities share the teachings of Lord Krishna

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vijayendra Kumeria: For me, karm kiye ja phal ki chinta na kar is an all-time favourite and yet relevant as the only thing in your hand is the process and not the fruit
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife 1

Nikkhil Arya happy to join 'fun' team of 'Brahmarakshas 2'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Nikkhil Arya says he is happy to join the cast of "Brahmarakshas 2", in which he will play the...
Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife 2

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India

Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife 3

Shastri enjoys 'good conversation' about cricket with Gill ahead of Aus...

Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife 4

Katrina undergoes Covid test 'with a smile'

Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife 4

Bharti, Harsh get 13 days' judicial custody (Lead)

Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain tie the knot are husband & wife 4

Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious post about an emoji

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks