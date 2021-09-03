Rakhi reaches out to Sidharth Shukla’s mother, Aly worries for Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisement -

Former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Rakhi Sawant and actor Aly Goni have expressed their worry for late TV star Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Rakhi says his mother’s eyes are open but she is not in a state of consciousness and is repeating only one thing that her son left her.

Rakhi posted an emotional video on Instagram from the car after leaving Sidharth’s residence. She captioned the video: “Rip. I am very emotional this is really heartbreaking. Sid please come back mom is waiting for you… bhot huee chupa chupi ma bula rahi hai bhai aaja (enough of hiding, mother is calling you.)”

In the clip, Rakhi is seen saying in Hindi: “Guys main abhi Sid ke ghar pe jaake aayi. Mummy ko milkar aayi… Ghar ekdum soona soona lag raha tha… aakhon main aansu… Unki mom main haalat nahi bata sakti… Aankhe khuli hai lekin hosh main nahi hai. (I just went to Sid’s house to meet his mother. The house felt very empty… His mother’s eyes are open but she is not in a state of consciousness).”

She added: “Sirf ek hi baat bole rahi hai ‘Woh chala gaya’. Maine kaha nahi gaya hai aatma apke paas hai mom shareer jaata hai aatma kabhi nahi jaati woh aaapke paas hai. Woh aapke dil main hai mom. Shareer jaata hai. (She kept saying that ‘he left us’. I told her ‘no he has not gone. Only the body has left you not his soul. He is in your heart.)”

Actor Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin too visited Sidharth Shukla’s residence to pay condolences to his family.

After coming from Sidharth’s residence, Aly took to Twitter to express his grief.

Aly in his tweet talked about the condition of Shehnaaz.

He wrote: “Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha…khush dekha…lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya?? stay strong sana.”

Aly’s girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin tweeted: “Numb and in disbelief. You left too soon. The heaven got a star. Will miss you Sidharth.”

Jasmin and Sidharth worked together in TV serial ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. Jasmin was very good friends with Sidharth.

‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial ‘Balika Vadhu’, died here after a massive heart attack on Thursday.

He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters.