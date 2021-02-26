ADVERTISEMENT
Rakhi Sawant, mom thanks Salman Khan for his help

Rakhi Sawant has thanked superstar Salman Khan & his family for extending help to her mother Jaya, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 26: Actress Rakhi Sawant has put out a video on Instagram thanking superstar Salman Khan and his family for extending help to her mother Jaya, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

In the video, her mother can be seen thanking Salman and his brother, actor Sohail Khan, for all their efforts. “Thank you, my son, Salman Khan. Thank you, Sohail. I am in the hospital right now and I am undergoing chemotherapy. Today, I completed four (rounds) and two more are left. After that, I will be operated on. I wish for your success and that you remain safe and sound. God is with you. May God fulfill all your dreams,” she says.

Rakhi adds, “Thank you Salman ji, you are a rockstar!”

Rakhi’s colleagues Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth had also visited her mother at the hospital recently. Rakhi was a finalist on season 14 of the Salman-hosted reality show Bigg Boss and walked away with Rs 14 lakh in the finale last week.

LATEST UPDATES

