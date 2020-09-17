Home TV News

Ramayan actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia welcomed on India’s Best Dancer

This weekend, the show celebrates ‘Mythological special’ and extends a warm welcome to veteran actors, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia

By Glamsham Editorial
Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer is currently the most popular reality show on the small screen circuit.

This weekend, the show celebrates ‘Mythological special’ and extends a warm welcome to veteran actors, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, who played on-screen Lord Ram and Mata Sita in Ramayan.

The two garnered immense popularity with their depiction of the revered characters in the most famous on-screen rendition of Ramayan.

The veteran actors will share interesting anecdotes from their journey and take the audience down memory lane.

Keeping up with the theme of the weekend, the contestants will be seen in a new avatar. The top contestants along with their choreographers will take their performance a notch higher by portraying a story through their unique performances.

The performances by the contestants will offer a visual delight to the audience as they will witness their never-seen-before side.

