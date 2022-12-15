Randeep Raii talks about his appearance in 'Meet', giving 100% to his roles

Actor Randeep Raii will soon be seen in a special appearance in the TV show ‘Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’. He talked about his role and revealed that he became an actor because of Salman Khan.

“Salman Khan sir is my inspiration. I dreamed of becoming an actor after seeing him. So I think he is my inspiration because of whom I’m an actor today,” he said.

Talking about his special appearance in ‘Meet’, he said: “I’m happy and excited about the character, I’ll be playing a lawyer who will be fighting a case against Meet.”

Randeep was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ and shared that after the show ended, he started working on himself. “I did a few music videos and focussed more on myself. I actively started going to dance classes. I am also learning martial arts. I feel that as an artist, it is important to take care of yourself because once you’re busy, you don’t get time to do such things,” he said.

He feels that in the entertainment industry, an actor’s looks and his performance both play an equal role.

“My main focus is giving my hundred per cent to whatever role I get. Looks are god-gifted. Once I’m in front of the camera I certainly feel confident because of my looks. But I believe looking good is just the half part of it, it’s your good performance which makes you complete as an actor,” Randeep concluded.