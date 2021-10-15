29.4 C
Mumbai
Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeTVNews

Ranveer Singh sings praises of Ajay-Atul for ‘The Big Picture’ music

Ranveer Singh, who is hosting a visual-based game show 'The Big Picture', has praised Ajay-Atul for composing the soundtrack of the show

By Glamsham Bureau
Ranveer sings praises of Ajay-Atul for 'The Big Picture' music
Ranveer Singh in Colors The Big Picture
- Advertisement -

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is hosting a visual-based game show ‘The Big Picture’, has praised music director duo Ajay-Atul for composing the soundtrack of the show, saying, “Feel aa gaya”.

During the shooting of one of the episodes, when Ranveer heard the music track, he instantly said, “Kya music banaya hai Ajay-Atul ne, feel aa jati hai!”

- Advertisement -

Feeling touched by the good words coming from the star, Ajay-Atul said, “We have always strived to give our very best in everything we do. To hear such sweet words from a talented superstar is heartening. Audio-visuals are the ultimate combination of any content, and we are sure that ‘The Big Picture’ will be an absolute treat to watch and will be participated by all!”

The Big Picture starts from October 16 on Colors.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGoogle introduces continuous scrolling to Search on mobile
Next articleKichcha Sudeep fans throng theatres, grand box-office opening for ‘Kotigobba 3’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,242FansLike
44,685FollowersFollow
6,311FollowersFollow
57,579FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US