Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani and is billed as an investigative thriller.

On the show, Rashami’s character Palak marries the love of her life secretly and wants to disclose the fact it to the media and public. However, she does not get the same reciprocation from her husband and gradually drifts away emotionally towards another man.

“She is a confident modern woman who doesn’t want to give up on her life and dreams for her unworthy secret husband. The story and character are loosely inspired from a real life incident. The story is about Palak and I have got the opportunity to live her life, to live her pain, sorrows and dejections and how she reaches her untimely end. I want the audience to watch Palak, feel her misery and see her short lived journey and not just watch actor Rashami play another role. Palak is deeper and more layered than her mere appearance,” said Rashami, who became a household name with her fiction show Uttaran and her stint on Bigg Boss 13 last year.

“We have just wrapped the shoot for the series,” she shared about the show, to be streamed on ULLU.

