Advtg.
TV News

Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Bollywood & Television industry and some names from the fashion including Mugdha Godse, Rahul Dev, Rashami Desai, Shweta Pandit, Rohit Verma, Akriti Kakkar, Munisha Khatwani, Karishma Shetty, Surbhi Chandna, Yogita Kadam, and many more eminent personalities were seen at the birthday bash of Manali Jagtap.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap
Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap
Advtg.

Manali’s husband Vicky Shoor, Father Bhai Jagtap, Mother Tejaswani Jagtap & Sister Namita Jagtap pampered the birthday girl with gifts.

A significant chunk of Bollywood & Television industry and some names from the fashion including Mugdha Godse, Rahul Dev, Rashami Desai, Shweta Pandit, Rohit Verma, Akriti Kakkar, Munisha Khatwani, Karishma Shetty, Surbhi Chandna, Yogita Kadam,  and many more eminent personalities were seen at the birthday bash of Manali Jagtap.

“What better day to celebrate my birthday. It is Diwali today, the most auspicious day of the year. I am so happy to celebrate my birthday with my family & friends” said Manali Jagtap.

Check out pictures from the birthday bash of Manali Jagtap below:

Rashami Desai with Manali Jagtap
Rashami Desai with Manali Jagtap
Vicky shoor with Akriti Kakkar, Rahul Dev, Mugdha Godse, and Manali Jagtap
Vicky shoor with Akriti Kakkar, Rahul Dev, Mugdha Godse, and Manali Jagtap
Rohit Verm with Manali Jagtap, Rashami Desai and Munisha Khatwani
Rohit Verma with Manali Jagtap, Rashami Desai and Munisha Khatwani
Advtg.
Previous articleSanya Malhotra: Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film

Related Articles

Dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai flaunts her Maharashtrian look in a green nauvari saree

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rashami Desai has turned into a Marathi Mulgi as she dressed up in a pretty nauvari saree, looking breathtakingly gorgeous as ever.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai burn the floor in a hot red Bengali saree

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rashami Desai shared pictures in a hot red Bengali saree . She absolutely looks stunning in a red Bengali saree, red bindi and red lipstick to complete her look.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bollywood & Television industry and some names from the fashion including Mugdha Godse, Rahul Dev, Rashami Desai, Shweta Pandit, Rohit Verma, Akriti Kakkar, Munisha Khatwani, Karishma Shetty, Surbhi Chandna, Yogita Kadam, and many more eminent personalities were seen at the birthday bash of Manali Jagtap.
Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap 1

Sanya Malhotra: Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film

Shehnaaz Gill nails in a feathered coat with glamorous pictures

Shehnaaz Gill nails in a feathered coat with glamorous pictures

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin proves why her kindness isn’t weakness in the vicious Bigg Boss game

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin proves why her kindness isn’t weakness...

Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap 2

Rutherford spotted wearing MI gloves in PSL, fans troll Karachi Kings

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ready for debut, says Will Pucovski ahead of India Tests

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks