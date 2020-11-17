Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Bollywood & Television industry and some names from the fashion including Mugdha Godse, Rahul Dev, Rashami Desai, Shweta Pandit, Rohit Verma, Akriti Kakkar, Munisha Khatwani, Karishma Shetty, Surbhi Chandna, Yogita Kadam, and many more eminent personalities were seen at the birthday bash of Manali Jagtap.
Manali’s husband Vicky Shoor, Father Bhai Jagtap, Mother Tejaswani Jagtap & Sister Namita Jagtap pampered the birthday girl with gifts.
“What better day to celebrate my birthday. It is Diwali today, the most auspicious day of the year. I am so happy to celebrate my birthday with my family & friends” said Manali Jagtap.
Check out pictures from the birthday bash of Manali Jagtap below:
