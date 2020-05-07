Advertisement
Vizag Gas Leak 2020: Kartik Aaryan, Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai and others deeply saddened on the recent tragedy

Kartik Aaryan, Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, Anupam Kher and others show concern on the recent tragedy

By Shweta Ghadashi
As the whole world is suffering from Coronavirus pandemic. This year 2020 has been worse to everyone. Another bad news coming up is Vizag Gas Leak.

A major gas leak took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakapatnam district.As per reports the incident happened at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in the early hours today (May 7, 2020).

As soon as the news broke the internet many celebrities from all walks of life thronged Twitter and other social media platforms to express grief over the mishap.

Among them was Kartik Aaryan, Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, Anupam Kher and others

Check out the celebrities tweet below:

Kartik Aaryan’s Tweet

Nakuul Mehta’s tweet

Rashami Desai’s Tweet

Anupam Kher’s tweet

