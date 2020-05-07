Vizag Gas Leak 2020: Kartik Aaryan, Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai and others deeply saddened on the recent tragedy

Advertisement

As the whole world is suffering from Coronavirus pandemic. This year 2020 has been worse to everyone. Another bad news coming up is Vizag Gas Leak.

A major gas leak took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakapatnam district.As per reports the incident happened at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in the early hours today (May 7, 2020).

Also Read: Covid-19 effect: Amitabh Bachchan defends KBC shoot amid lockdown

Advertisement

As soon as the news broke the internet many celebrities from all walks of life thronged Twitter and other social media platforms to express grief over the mishap.

Among them was Kartik Aaryan, Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, Anupam Kher and others

Advertisement

Check out the celebrities tweet below:

Kartik Aaryan’s Tweet

Advertisement

Nakuul Mehta’s tweet

Heartbreaking to hear about the extent of lives affected by the #VizagGasLeak . Shocking visuals. Please excercise caution before viewing them. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 7, 2020

Rashami Desai’s Tweet

What’s happening ?

This year really needs to calm down 😭 Guys please be safe and alert and keep the emergency numbers in handy with you’ll. #VizagGasLeak #PrayForVizag 🙏🏻 Hope things settle down soon 💫🧿 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 7, 2020

Anupam Kher’s tweet

Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heart goes out to their families. My heartfelt condolences. I am praying for the people affected by this tragedy. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2020

The news of the #Vizag gas leaks is really sad . Hope the situation is brought under control before more people are affected. — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) May 7, 2020