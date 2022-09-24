Rashmika Mandanna dances with Govinda on 'Saami Saami'

Southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna shook a leg with actor Govinda on her raging number ‘Saami Saami’, from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun. The actress recently marked her presence in ‘DID Super Moms’ where she danced on her now trending number. She was on the show to promote her maiden Bollywood movie ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

‘Goodbye’ is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

Rashmika will also be sharing screen space with Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam in the film, which will release on October 7.

Rashmika will also soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reuniting with Allu Arjun.

‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1’ released in 2021. The film, which is directed by Sukumar, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.