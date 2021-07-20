Ravi Bhatia learnt sword-fighting and horse-riding thanks to TV roles

Adv.

Actor Ravi Bhatia is grateful to television because he says he learnt sword-fighting and horse-riding thanks to his small screen shows. He says he picked up these skills working on historical and spiritual shows such as “Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki” and “Jodha Akbar”.

“Working in TV shows has been a blessing for me. I have learned sword-fighting and horse-riding for my roles and learning them was a lifetime experience. It is benefiting me even today,” says Ravi.

Right now, he is exploring OTT platforms as an actor and producer, and is looking for challenging roles to return to television.

“I enjoy OTT but I can never quit television. It has given me all the fame and success. I want to make a comeback. I am looking for a strong and challenging role to return,”he says.

Ravi who is popularly known for television series such as “Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se” and “Ishq Subhan Allah”, currently features in the web series “Shukla: The Tiger”. The actor is looking forward to the release of his next web series “Margaon: The Closed File”, also featuring Zeenat Aman. He will also be seen as a lead in upcoming Bollywood film “The Conversation”.