ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Ravi Dubey opens up on TV-to-OTT spin-offs

Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing TV shows on board with spin-offs.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 23: Actor Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing television shows on board with spin-offs. 

Ravi’s show “Jamai Raja” has a digital spin-off “Jamai 2.0” on streaming portal ZEE5.

Talking about TV shows on OTT, Ravi said, “I think this initiative is extremely disruptive… It’s brilliant that they could marry this audience of OTT and the pre-existing audience of television by just taking the Jamai brand and making it bigger and better.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s truly amazing what they’ve done and I’m really happy that we went down this road,” he added.

He said that the love and respect that “Jamai Raja” has and it has only intensified with “Jamai 2.0” franchise. 

“I am keeping my fingers crossed and I seriously believe and hope and pray that the audience will only shower more and more blessings for the second season,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jamai 2.0” Season 2 will feature original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth and Nia Sharma as Roshni, Achint Kaur as DD in pivotal roles with Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee. 

Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, the second season will put relationships to a test with romance taking centre stage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCharlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez in rom-com ‘I Want You Back’
Next article‘Bhoot Police’ to hit theatres on September 10
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma raises the temperature with hot photo

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nia Sharma fans go gaga over her sensuous movement.
Read more
News

How Achint Kaur makes negative characters real & human?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
ZEE5's web series Jamai 2.0 is coming back with its second season and will see Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur reprise their roles.
Read more
News

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey sizzle hot in the new poster of Jamai 2.0 Season 2

Glamsham Editorial - 0
ZEE5 recently released the trailer of its upcoming series Jamai 2.0 Season 2 and it received a thunderous response from the media and fans alike. Especially, the chemistry between Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma has been the talk of the town!
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021