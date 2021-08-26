HomeTVNews

Ravii Dubey received an award from the governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Ravii Dubey for completing 16th successful year in the industry

By Pooja Tiwari
It’s a celebration month for multi talented actor producer Ravii Dubey for completing 16th successful year in the industry and being honoured with the prestigious Jan Gaurav Puraskaar from the hon’ble governor of Maharashtra on 21st August. 

Ravii has  always impressed viewers with his performances on every medium, be it television, films or the web. And recently, he was honoured with the prestigious Jan Gaurav Puraskar from the hon’ble governor of Maharashtra state on 21st August held in Rajya  Bhavan, Delhi.

And Ravii took to social media to share his experience on the same. Ravii posted a picture with the governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Posting the picture; Ravi wrote a caption to share his experience with his fans & well wishers he wrote,”So grateful to receive the maharashtra Jan Gaurav Puraskaar from the Hon’ble governor of the  state of maharashtra  Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

