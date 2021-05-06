Ramanand Sagar’s epic ‘Ramayan’ is back on TV

Adv.

The mesmerizing, soothing smile of Ram (Arun Goil) and the thunderous dialogues of Raavan (Arvind Trivedi) is back to divert our minds to positivity amid the now routine of hearing just the negative news about the corona virus.

Some shows on Indian television are timeless. The stories they narrate are full of hope and positivity which give us strength in the toughest of times. One such show is Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, which has won hearts across generations with its epic storytelling, majestic scale and it’s timeless teachings. With uncertain times weighing us down, people can once again find comfort and solace in the show’s narrative.



With this in mind, Colors is all set to air the epic show Shri Maryada Purushottam Siyawar Ramchandra saga, ‘Ramayan’ starting today every day at 5.30 pm. Get ready to once again to experience the journey with Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana.