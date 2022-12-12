Reena Agarwal says her on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actress Reena Agarwal, who is playing the role of Vedika in the show, reveals about the upcoming track and how her character is going to create differences between the leads of the daily soap.

In the previous episode, it was seen that both Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha) met with an accident due to which Ram lost his memory and he no longer remembers that Priya is his wife. Now, to be with him always and take proper care of Ram, Priya will apply for the post of his PA in his office with the name Lovely.

Meanwhile, Nandini (Shubhaavi Choksey) and Vedika (Reena Agarwal) come to know that Lovely is in reality Priya and they try everything to keep Ram away from her and their daughter Pihu.

Reena says: “Just when Vedika and Nandini thought they had succeeded in keeping Priya away from Ram they got a big shock. All this while they have been trying all possible ways to keep Priya away but were not aware that Priya has already managed to get back into Ram’s life.”

Reena, who made her TV debut with ‘Kya Mast Hai Life’, and also did ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’, ‘Agent Raghav – Crime Branch’, shares further about her on-screen character and how she is trying to get the attention of Ram in the show.

“Now that Priya is back in Ram’s life Vedika is making sure to keep Ram emotionally attached to her and at points makes him feel guilty for being with Priya. The forthcoming episodes promise to be interesting and keep viewers hooked to their TV screens with a fascinating storyline,” she adds.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.