Reena Kapoor on playing a widow in 'Aashao Ka Savera'

By Glamsham Bureau

‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ actress Reena Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming show ‘Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’. The actress says that the story and her character are quite relatable and bring out the scenario of a widow in society, who is answerable to everyone for whatever she does and how her financial position becomes weak post her husband’s demise.

Reena, who is playing the role of a widow in the daily soap says: “It is a lovely show that will connect with the audience and highlight an important issue — the way society treats a widow. I’m playing the role of a widow named Bhavna who struggles for a living.”

Reena elaborates further about her character, saying: “She gets zero support from her family. The story gives a beautiful message that life does not end after one exits from their life, it’s just a coma and not a full stop. I’m eager for the show to premiere and anticipate that the viewers will continue to show me and the show the same adulation they usually do.”

The actress has been part of the TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.

‘Aashao Ka Savera.. Dheere Dheere Se’ will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

