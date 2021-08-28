Ridhima Pandit: Regressive stuff being replaced by progressive content on TV

- Advertisement -

Actress Ridhima Pandit, who has been evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house, feels that content on the small screen is evolving a lot. Ridhima made her acting debut in 2016 with the television serial ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’ where she played Rajni, a super humanoid robot. Later she was seen in a number of reality shows such as ‘The Drama Company’, ‘Dance Champions’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ and ‘Khatra Khatra Khatraa’ among others.

Asked if she sees an evolution in content on the small screen, Ridhima shared, “Absolutely, I feel all the television shows are evolving a lot. A lot of regressive stuff has been replaced by progressive stuff. It’s a change.”

With OTT gaining massive momentum, what is the future of the small screen?

“I believe the lines between OTT and television are getting blurred and audiences are getting equally divided. But the TV audience will always remain a TV audience. And OTT has so much to offer, as viewers we are all in a win-win situation,” she added.

The actress is the latest contestant evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which streams on Voot Select.

Ridhima says she is shocked.

“More than being upset I am shocked. I had so much to offer and unfortunately I did not get that chance. I am sad too.”

Talking about coming back as a wildcard entry, she said, “I am full of surprises. If the makers and audiences miss me I will surely be back.”