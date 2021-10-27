Remo D’Souza on his association with ‘Dance+ 6’, dealing with pandemic

- Advertisement -

The dance reality show ‘Dance+ 6’ which is judged by well known Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza, who is called the ‘Super Judge’ in the show, is all set to start on television after running on an online platform.

The format of this show will have three teams of contestants and each having one captain. These three captains are dancers Salman Yusuff Khan, Shakti Mohan and choreographer Punit J. Pathak. The show will be hosted by Raghav Juyal, who is also a well known dancer and choreographer.

Remo shares about his association with the channel and the show, he says: “I am thrilled to be back on the sets of ‘Dance+’ and bring to the world our immensely talented bunch of contestants for the sixth season of the show.”

He adds further how challenging it was to deal with the pandemic for everyone and his family too: “The past year has not been the easiest one for the world and especially for me personally but my family and I have courageously battled through it and here we are! That being said, we had a fabulous season of ‘Dance+’ this year. I am sure to turn heads as we always have something new to offer with every season. I hope the audiences are all set to groove with us with the commencement of the new season on TV.”