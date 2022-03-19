Remo D'Souza pays off the loan for a contestant on sets of 'DID L'il Master 5'

- Advertisement -

Bollywood’s well-known choreographer Remo D’Souza, who is also seen as a judge on ‘DID L’il Master Season 5’, went out of the way to help a contestant on the sets.

He paid off the loan for 8-year-old Himanshu, who stunned everyone with his performance.

- Advertisement -

Not only his performance but the way his mother has worked hard for his upbringing made Remo more emotional and impressed him as well. Himanshu is a Delhi-based boy who lost his father at a very young age and he has been raised by his mom.

Being a single mother of 2, she started riding a rickshaw to feed them and to support their dreams. But for buying a rickshaw she took a heavy loan. She is often trolled and harassed by people on the road for being a female rickshaw driver.

- Advertisement -

Looking at her struggle, Remo decided to help them by paying off her loan.

Talking about the same, Remo mentioned: “I would love to help you with this EMI that you’re paying for your rickshaw. Please let me know the amount that is pending, I will pay it off.”

- Advertisement -

“I don’t want you or Himanshu to stress about it anymore, now that rickshaw is yours. You focus on the kids now and live a happy life after this,” he adds.

The dance reality show, judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’Souza, airs on Zee TV.