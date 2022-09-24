Remo's dream comes true after watching Neena Gupta perform live on 'Choli Ke Peeche'

Choreographer Remo D’ Souza said that his dream came true after seeing actress Neena Gupta perform on the popular song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’. The track is originally picturised on Neena and Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit from the 1993 film ‘Khal Nayak’ starring Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.

‘Khal Nayak’ centres on the escape and attempted capture of terrorist Ballu by inspector Ram and his girlfriend officer Ganga. The film was the second highest grossing Hindi film of 1993.

During the final episode of ‘DID Super Moms’, Bollywood actors Govinda and Neena Gupta appeared as special guests along with ‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna.

Neena is seen playing the role of mother Rashmika’s character in the movie family comedy-drama ‘Goodbye’. While she plays her mother, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the role of her father in the film.

After looking at the contestants performing on the famous dance track of the 90s, Neena also joined them on stage to show her dance moves. And when Remo saw her he said that for so long he wanted to see her performing live on the dance number.

He mentioned: “Today, we are celebrating our super moms in the ‘Sapnon Ka Grand Finale’, but I must say, it’s a dream come true moment for me as I have watched Neena Ji perform live in front of me.”

The dance reality show is judged by Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. It airs on Zee TV.