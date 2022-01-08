Riney Aryaa: Becoming an actor isn’t as easy as many people think

- Advertisement -

Actress Riney Aryaa, who was seen in the long-running mythological TV series ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’, feels acting is not similar to a regular office job.

Riney says: “Being an actor is not like a typical office job. Actors don’t have to show up for work every day at the same time and aren’t given tasks like a regular employee is. That’s not to say that actors don’t have work to do. An actor is only truly working on set and preparing for it, and then it’s all about creativity.

“Actors learn to unleash their inner expressiveness and approach life head-on, unlike the rest of the population that is expected to behave appropriately and put creativity on the backseat. Actors typically have to keep learning like students how to explore and express their creativity.”

- Advertisement -

Riney who started her showbiz journey as a model and later featured in shows like ‘Suvreen Guggal: Topper Of The Year’, ‘Emotional Atyachaar’ and ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ feels becoming an actor isn’t as easy as people think.

She adds: “Becoming an actor isn’t as easy as many people think it is. There are no official statistics or internships that show how many budding actors end up being famous or successful. In fact I have met many actors who are still struggling and are frequently hired for no more than a few commercials. A famous actor’s life may be the goal, but very few actors make it to fame and fortune, that’s not to say that new actors have no chance of becoming successful actors, it all just depends on luck and choices completely.”