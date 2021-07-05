Riney Aryaa: Getting vaccinated is ‘a national duty’

Adv.

Actress Riney Aryaa, who recently got her first Covid vaccination jab, feels getting the shot is a national duty. “There are many baseless rumours about the vaccination in our country. We shouldn’t pay attention to them and get ourselves vaccinated. It should be counted as a national duty. In fact it will help us to get back our lost freedom from Covid-19 virus,” Riney says.

The actress says that while she is otherwise afraid of needles, she knew that getting vaccinated is important.

“I’m usually scared of injections but I was quite sure to get myself vaccinated. Finally I got my first jab done and it was not that painful. I see a hope of getting the old normal back. I feel everyone of us should move forward and get vaccinated,” she says.

Riney plays Goddess Lakshmi in the mythological series “Vighnaharta Ganesh”. She earlier featured in shows such as “Suvreen Guggal: Topper Of The Year”, “Emotional Atyachaar” and “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala”.