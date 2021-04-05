Rithvik Dhanjani: OTT increased opportunity as well as competition

ADVERTISEMENT

TV star Rithvik Dhanjani feels while OTT has increased opportunities, it has amplified competition, too. “OTT has amplified a lot of things. Both opportunities and competition have increased. Competition is part of the industry and I cannot let it bother me at all. I have to deal with the fear that comes along with it and the insecurity that comes with it,” Rithvik said.

Currently hosting “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” for the fourth time in a row, Rithvik says he is thrilled to be back.

“It feels like being back home. Coming back to my family is exciting, adventurous, feels like being alive again. It’s a wonderful feeling. We are thinking in the moment. We are taught this as an actor also, you don’t need to put effort because newer things happen in the moment.” he says.

There are times when the audience doesn’t react in the way expected. However, Rithvik says that, as actors, they are prepared for this.

“I handle the situation based on how the audience is reacting. I handle them with a lot of kindness and comfort. That’s the job of an actor and host. This is what we are taught,” he says.