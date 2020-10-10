Advtg.
Rithvik Dhanjani’s Covid test video leaves celebs, fans amused

By Glamsham Editorial
Rithvik Dhanjani
Actor-host Rithvik Dhanjani recently underwent a Covid swab test, and he posted a video of the experience on Saturday. It seems he was quite uncomfortable going through the process, and his reactions have left friends and fans amused.

“Yeh raasta naak se hoke dimaag ki galiyon mein jhan-jhana-hat macha deta hai!,” he captioned the clip.

In the video, he looks quite jittery and, in fact, at one stage even holds the nurse’s hand and asks her to stop.

The clip has left social media users, including industry friends, amused.

“Tu statue wali game khel bhai is test ke liye,” actor Karan Wahi commented.

“You are a little boy,” actress Ridhi Dogra quipped.

“I know what you feel,” Nandish Sandhu wrote, adding a few laughing emojis.

Rithvik Dhanjani, who is best known for his role in “Pavitra Rishta”, undertook the test as a precautionary measure, before returning to the sets.  –ians/sim/vnc

