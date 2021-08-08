Rituparna Sengupta wants to motivate people during ‘troubled times’

- Advertisement -

Bengali film actress Rituparna Sengupta has come up with a new Hindi and English television show. Rituparna hopes to bring happiness and positivity through her new show ‘Rishta’.

The actress also revealed why the show is close to her heart.

Talking about the same, Rituparna said: “During these troubled times I wanted to speak and get people motivated about positivity and solace. That’s what I had been doing the whole time last year through my social media. This show is very close to my heart and my sole aim is to create this space to enhance the spirits of the individuals and not let them feel low and unmotivated.”

“Through this programme I want to develop a beautiful ‘rishta’ as in relationship with every individual, taking them through journeys, maybe through music, or with dance or nature, family or with any kind of positivity. This will be a new kind of a show and I am extremely excited for this,” she added.

Hosted by Rituparna, ‘Rishta’ has started airing on Colors TV Asia Pacific from August 1.