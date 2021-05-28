Ritvik Sahore: Rules of love different for men & women

Adv.

Actor Ritvik Sahore, who plays the protagonist in the upcoming web series “Indori Ishq”, says rules of love are different for men and women.

“If you notice, the rules of love are different for men and women. My character Kunal is ridiculed for ruining his life over Tara, who has been unfaithful to him. But had the tables been turned, the world would have berated him for ruining a girl’s life. I believe that in a relationship, there are two equal halves who need to make it work, and the blame or the responsibility should be equally distributed. At the core of it, this is a story of innocent young love and promises that were meant to be broken,” he says.

The story revolves around a man who is a victim in a relationship, and the series explores how rules of commitment and faith in a relationship are drastically different for the sexes. After the end of his school days, Kunal leaves his hometown Indore and moves to Mumbai. Things change after that.

Directed by Samit Kakkad, the show also features Vedika Bhandari and releases on June 10.