Actor Ritvik Sahore has become a household name ever since he became part of television show ‘Indori Ishq’. After working back-to-back in long schedules, he decided to take a break from work on Tuesday and celebrate his birthday with his family here.

The actor, who turns 22, will be spending the day with family and close friends.

Talking about taking a day off after months, Ritvik said, “I have not spent quality time with my family for long so on this day I would be spending the day with them and catch up with my friends. There is nothing that gives me more joy than being around my family and friends and hence this birthday will be with them.”

Ritvik will soon be seen in an upcoming shows titled ‘Escaype Lives’ and ‘College Diaries’.