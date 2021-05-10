Ritwika Gupta: In today’s age, you have to diversify

Adv.

‘The Intruder’ actress Ritwika Gupta who essayed the role of a young, working girl staying alone in Mumbai, claims that there are different ways to pursue your passion today.

Ritwika Gupta, who has been a part of some popular shows like Gumraah, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, MTV Girls on Top, telefims on History Channel had to struggle a lot to get to where she is today.

She says, “It is a complex industry and since I am an outsider, it is not easy. I was told that I wasn’t fit for typical “bahu” characters. I was told that my Hindi isn’t so good and that my accent is very ‘firang’. That’s the reason I had to diversify my portfolio. And in today’s age, it’s very important to expand your opportunities because not every journey is the same. There are so many mediums and different ways to pursue your passion today.”

Recently, her lockdown film ‘The Intruder’ bagged not one or two but 5 prestigious awards at film festivals such as Tagore International Film Festival, Mumbai International Film Awards, Port Blair International Film Festival, L’Age d’Or International Arthouse Film Festival and also Golden Sparrow International Film Festival.

‘The Intruder’, a lockdown film project helmed by Ritwika, has also been nominated for Nawada International Film Festival, Kalakari Film Fest and the globally renowned First-Time Filmmaker Sessions.

Ritwika, who is originally from Singapore, said it was initially tough to adjust to Mumbai. When asked if she ever considered moving back, she replied, “Yes, there was a phase where I just wanted to wrap everything up and head back. In our line of work, things aren’t always consistent. But I guess destiny had other plans. I got spotted on Instagram and attracted some really good work. Social media also allowed me to create a lot of different content including short films, skits, dance videos etc.”

Ritwika told us that the current pandemic situation is devastating and added, “Work has slowed down for a lot of us. It is challenging but in the larger scheme of things, I’ve come to realise that nothing is more important than one’s health. And nothing is more important than spending time with loved ones.