TV News

‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes splits with boyfriend Grayson Vaughn

Camila Mendes, star of the popular show "Riverdale", has broken up with her boyfriend, photographer Grayson Vaughn, after dating for almost a year

By Glamsham Bureau
'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes
Riverdale star Camila Mendes (pic courtesy: instagram)
Camila Mendes, star of the popular show “Riverdale”, has broken up with her boyfriend, photographer Grayson Vaughn, after dating for almost a year. “There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course,” a source told eonline.com.

The report also observed that Mendes has deleted all photos of Vaughn from her Instagram feed and is not following him, though he still follows her.  

Mendes’ shooting schedule was one of the biggest reasons behind their break up. She had gone to Canada to shoot for “Riverdale” in September 2020. The 26-year-old had then posted a picture of them kissing on the jetway, before she took off in her plane. She had captioned it, “That long distance kind of love.”

“Camila has been shooting in Canada and travel has been banned, so the pandemic didn’t make it easy to see each other,” the source added.

Source@camimendes
