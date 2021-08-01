Robo Shankar feels his new show will be stress-buster for audience

Adv.

Tamil actor Robo Shankar, who is known for his good comic timing in various films, will soon be seen in television comedy show ‘Kanni Theevi Ullasa Ulagam 2.0’. The actor feels the concept of the show is different from what has been presented so far.

Robo will be seen playing the role of king Jalsanadha. While the actor was busy doing films in the last few years, he decided to come back to television because of the unique concept.

“For over two years now, I was distant from shows, since I was busy with movies. I believe this (show) will be a great stress-buster for the audience who have gone through a rough patch during the pandemic and lockdown,” Robo said.

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen with ‘Kadaan’ adds: “I think it was a very new and refreshing concept where it was different from regular patterns.”

With theatres in Tamil Nadu still shut due to the pandemic, the film industry is waiting for some positive news with bated breath.

Robo, whose performance in Dhanush starrer ‘Maari’ was highly appreciated, feels this situation has affected not just the Tamil film industry but every sector.

“Actually, the pandemic has resulted in huge losses for many people. This is true especially for the cinema and media industry that have faced significant challenges because of not being able to open up for shooting for the past two years owing to heavy restrictions,” he says.

‘Kanni Theevi Ullasa Ulagam 2.0’, which also stars actresses Shakeela and Madhumitha, will air on Colors Tamil.

–By Yashika Mathur