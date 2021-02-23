ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Rohan Mehra trying to break his ‘good boy’ image

Actor Rohan Mehra has always had a good boy image on television, and he has been trying to break the image with his last few roles.

By Glamsham Bureau
Rohan Mehra
Rohan Mehra
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 23: Actor Rohan Mehra has always had a good boy image on television, and he has been trying to break the image with his last few roles.

He played a casanova in the web series “Class Of 2020” and is currently playing a driver with conflicts in his life in the web series “Crashh”.

“On TV, the way you look will decide the kind of roles that you will get. If you look good, you will get a rich boy or college stud type of role. But when I saw the film ‘Lagaan’, I felt that Aamir Khan doesn’t look poor but his acting in the film convinced everyone. So if your look doesn’t convince the audience, your acting should. On TV you don’t have time to prepare well and they (makers) don’t trust you also to do a role which is different from what you have played before. They feel if you look a certain way, you can play just that,” he informs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor adds typecasting doesn’t happen on the web. “This kind of typecasting doesn’t happen on the web. Both the shows that I have been part of are completely different. On the web, your acting is seen. You have time to prepare for your role. Plus, there are a lot of episodes and you have enough time to showcase your acting abilities,” he says.

Rohan adds, “I had a good boy image after my show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Even after Bigg Boss, the same image stayed. I was getting only good boy roles after that. I always wanted to do something different and that’s why I took a break. I changed my look and worked on my body. And then I got a chance to do something different. In the series Class of 2020, my character was a Casanova. And my role in Crashh is very different. The dialect in which I talk is also different and so is my look.”

Talking about his new series “Crashh”, Rohan Mehra says, “This is a very clean story with a unique concept. It is very different and we haven’t seen such a story for a while now. It is about four siblings who get separated during childhood. The character was amazing. He is like this gully boy and stays in a chawl. He is poor and needs to start driving to make a living. There are conflicts in his life — his family is forcing him to get married and he wants to b a dancer,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Crashh” is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnkit Tiwari’s song ‘Taarifein’ in top 10 of Billboard Triller Global Charts
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14’s first runner-up Rahul Vaidya takes ‘Pawri’ challenge with Disha Parmar and friends

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14's first runner up Rahul Vaidya is celebrating with his family and friends takes ‘Pawri’ challenge with Disha Parmar.
Read more
News

Rakhi Sawant went to ‘Bigg Boss 14’ to seek a career comeback

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rakhi Sawant makes revelation why she participated in Bigg Boss 14 even as she was going through a particularly painful phase in life
Read more
News

Aly Goni opens up on what he earned on Bigg Boss 14

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aly Goni revealed he realizes what he has actually earned from Bigg Boss 14 only after coming out of the house
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ronit Roy with Kranti Gada COO Shemaroo TV

Ronit Roy returns to TV with ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ronit Roy returns to TV with 'Jurm aur Jazbaat' in a completely new avatar, interpreting the emotions behind every crime
Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey opens up on TV-to-OTT spin-offs

Bigg Boss 14's first runner-up Rahul Vaidya takes ‘Pawri’ challenge with Disha Parmar and friends

Bigg Boss 14’s first runner-up Rahul Vaidya takes ‘Pawri’ challenge with...

Social media following dictates roles for TV actors!

Social media following dictates roles for TV actors!

Scott Disick introduces teen girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to kids

Video captures Kapil Sharma hurling ‘abuse’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021