Rohit Shetty: To perform stunts amidst Covid scenario was challenging

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who hosts the adventure reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, says performing stunts amidst the ongoing Covid scenario was challenging for the participants this year. the show has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa this year.

Shetty along with the team of “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Darr vs Dare”, were present at the launch of the show on Thursday here. Contestants spotted were Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen.

“All of them are daring and spunky. After a point, everyone was full of energy and doing the stunts. At first everyone was scared, and I think that’s the show — doing the things that scare you. All of them are actors, not stuntmen. So, there was a big responsibility. Plus, this time around we had to take extra precautions, because of coronavirus, and to perform stunts amidst that was challenging. Thankfully everything went off well. We all are back home safe and sound,” says Shetty.

He adds that the performance of some of the contestants surprised him. “Divyanka Tripathi surprised me. I usually know which of the contestants is worried or fearful during the task, but she is fearless. Vishal is quite spunky. He has the spark of jumping into things. Even Arjun was quite good. He did most of the things,” said Shetty.