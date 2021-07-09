Adv.
Adv.
TVNews

Ronit Roy: I’m not doing anything on TV as yet

By Glamsham Bureau
Ronit Roy: I'm not doing anything on TV as yet
Ronit roy | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actor Ronit Roy took to social media on Friday to clear speculations that he had taken up new assignments on television. Putting an end to speculations, Ronit said he is not doing anything on TV as of now.

“Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly,” Ronit tweeted.

The actor’s tweet came minutes after he denied being part of the crime series titled “Manoher Kahaniyan”. Reacting to a media report that claims Ronit would be hosting the show, the actor wrote: “Nope!”

Adv.

The actor’s tweet also comes amid unconfirmed reports claiming he would be seen in a lead role of the TV soap “Anupamaa” alongside Rupali Ganguly.

Adv.
Source@ronitboseroy
Previous articleTanuja recalls sibling bond with sister Nutan
Next articleAmazon Fire TVs now support Prime Video watch parties
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates