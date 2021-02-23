Ronit Roy returns to TV with ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’

ADVERTISEMENT

Shemaroo TV is all set to launch its first original show titled, ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’. The channel has roped in the popular face of Indian TV Ronit Roy as the host of the show and will be seen in a completely new avatar, interpreting the emotions behind every crime. ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’ becomes the first ever crime show that will decode and understand the unique emotions behind the crime committed. The concept of the show revolves around uncovering the deep dark emotions and interpret the actions taken which lead to crime.

To bring in a different flavour in the crime thriller genre, Shemaroo TV did an extensive survey to deep dive and uncover the fact, how emotions control our actions. The survey surfaced some interesting and intriguing data points which led to the conceptualization of the show – Jurm aur Jazbaat. More than 75% of the total respondents believe that crime / criminal behaviour is often driven by varied human emotions. Whereas 86% of the audiences believe that crimes driven by emotions have become much more common in our society today than a decade ago. Ego and greed came out as the top 2 triggers that lead to crime basis the survey. The channel also made sure that the viewers relate to the stories and the episode plots. The show has been shot in the hinterlands of India making the connect much stronger than ever with audiences.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Ronit Roy, added, “Jurm aur Jazbaat is a special one for me as I will be returning to my TV audiences after a gap of 5 long years. Moreover, I believed in the concept and uniqueness of the show and how it dwells into the reasons behind the crime. The fact that it will be airing on Shemaroo TV is another feather to the cap, since the channel is a Free To Air channel with great reach. I am sure the audiences will enjoy my new show as much as I have loved shooting for it.”

The show Jurm aur Jazbaat goes on air on 23rd February, 2021

Shemaroo TV has recently added three new high impact properties to its gamut of multi genre line up of shows which includes Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Code Red and Ek Boond Ishq as a part of the 2021 content offering.