Rubina Dilaik heartfelt birthday note for her love Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla has turned a year older on Monday.

Wife Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and made a special birthday post for her hubby Abhinav Shukla.

Sharing pictures with him, Rubina wrote a note “You have defined the true meaning of a Gentleman ! Your learning zeal in life , your way of living simply, protecting your loved ones, helping others and so much more that every-time I see a new YOU , I grow (not fall) in Love over and over again! Thank you for Being You , and This YOU is worth celebrating not just once a year but every day …. Happy Birthday my Sunshine @ashukla09 ”.

Check out the post below.