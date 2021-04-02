ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik won millions of hearts after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the popular reality show, thereby defeating Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and others. After Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik featured in a music video ‘Marjaneya’ with her hubby Abhinav Shukla.

Now, she is all set to feature in a music video with Paras Chhabra. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any update about this song, and now Rubina and Paras have shared a video to ask fans whether they can guess the title of the song.

Rubina Dilaik shared the poster of her upcoming song with Paras Chhabra titled ‘Galat’. She captioned the poster, “Aap sab ka guess ekdum sahi tha, my new song name is #GALAT – releasing on 6th April at 11AM. Kal milte hai ek special teaser ke saath. Are you ready? “

In the poster, Rubina and Paras both are giving intense look. We are super excited for the song.

Check out Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra’s upcoming song GALAT poster out below: