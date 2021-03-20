Rubina Dilaik returns in ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’

ADVERTISEMENT

COLORS’ popular show Shakti… Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been instrumental in breaking stereotypes by beautifully showcasing the life of a transgender (Kinnar) through Saumya’s story. The show since its launch touched upon many aspects including societal acceptance, inclusivity, biases and others that Saumya fought against. The show recently took a leap and revolved around Heer’s life as she went through similar trials and tribulations as she embraced her identity.

Rubina Dilaik, who beautifully portrayed the character of Saumya and breathed life into it is now set to return to the show as it takes a new turn. Donning a more powerful avatar, Saumya will set out on a new journey by being more confident of her identity and her place in the society.

Talking about her return, Rubina Dilaik said, “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show.”

Rubina Dilaik had emerged the winnder in the recently concluded season 14 of the reality show Bigg Boss.