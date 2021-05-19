Adv.
Rubina Dilaik’s 5 things to do while recovering from Covid

Rubina Dilaik took to social media to speak about things she did to ensure proper recovery from Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
Rubina Dilaik | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Rubina Dilaik took to social media to speak about things she did to ensure proper recovery from Covid. The actress posted a video in which she talks about the five things to do while battling Covid. She says she ate healthy, stayed hydrated, practised yoga, took medications on time and listened to music.

She captioned the post as, “I quarantined for more than 19days. But these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy. #staysafe #covi?d19 #covidrecovery #meditate #hydrate #behappy.”

Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her health.

Source@rubinadilaik
