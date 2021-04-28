Adv.
Adv.
TVNews

Rubina Dilaik to her hacker: Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through

Rubina Dilaik on Wednesday evening took to Instagram to issue a statement that a hacker had been trying to get into her social media account

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

“Bigg Boss 14” winner Rubina Dilaik on Wednesday evening took to Instagram to issue a statement that a hacker had been trying to get into her social media account. She added the hacker was Delhi-based.

“Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi. Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through,” Rubina wrote on her verified Instagram page.

“You have so much time to waste…!! … what a waste,” she wrote as caption, with her post.

Adv.

The actress is shooting for her popular show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” in Agra right now.

Adv.
Previous articleCovid: Hepatitis C drugs combined with Remdesivir more effective
Next articleMovie Review | Without Remorse: Michael B Jordan powers this formulaic action drama
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates