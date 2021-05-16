Rupali Ganguly: I will be remembered as ‘Monisha’ and ‘Anupamaa’

Adv.

Rupali Ganguly’s flourishing TV career spanning over two decades is an inspiration to many. The actor feels blessed and proud of the way her journey has created a path. Looking back to the time she stepped into the world of television, the actor, who plays the titular role in Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi’s show Anupamaa, feels she has been “a chosen one” because of the plethora of the roles and the variations of characters that she got the opportunity to portray on screen.

“I started at the age of four in one of my father’s (Anil Ganguly; director-screenwriter) movies where I played Dina Pathak’s daughter and I remember there was Mithun Chakraborty in the film. Mithun uncle practically worked in all of my dad’s films. When I was 7, there was a film ‘Saheb’ where I just had to run into the house and touch Rakhi aunt’s feet and then run back inside. That was the privileged debut that I did onscreen. My first Bengali film was ‘Balidan’. I was paired opposite Tapas Paul in it. My father was particular about my studies and said I need to finish college before getting back to acting,” says Rupali.

She finished college and started modelling. Soon television happened and Rupali got to work with some of the best in the business. Among the many popular shows that she has been a part of, the ones closest to her heart are Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa. “The first character that will be on my epitaph is Monisha from Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. I’ve probably shot for the show 12-14 years back but as a team, we’re still close, we talk about the show every day. Fans still watch the show online and whenever the re-run happens. The second character is Anupamaa because it has taught me my self-worth, my range as an actor. It has probably given me my due, finally. It has given me the opportunity to showcase the terrific Bengali genes or should I say my father’s filmy genes,” she adds.

In fact, Ganguly’s memorable co-stars are also from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. “Working with them has been my highest point in life because they both taught and pampered me throughout the journey. Whenever Ratna ji travels, she still makes sure to pick up something for Rudra (Rupali’s son) and me. They are family, the same way Anupamaa is my family now,” she shares.

Talking about playing the titular role in Anupamaa, Ganguly adds, “When I signed for the show, I knew the protagonist is a mother and this story is about how mothers are under-appreciated and how her husband is also having an affair outside and she is oblivious to the fact and takes everything that comes her way with a smile. The beauty of the role is what got me hooked to it. Anupamaa gave me a fantastic and fabulous comeback, not everyone gets such an opportunity,” she says.

So what does Rupali enjoy doing away from work? “My family is where my heart and mind lies. I’m not the kind of person who has a lot of friends or goes out but prefers being with family. Also, I am an avid reader and animal lover. So in these difficult times I would also like to request everyone to feed strays in their locality… I wish we get over this time soon,” she ends on a positive note.