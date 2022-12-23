Rushad Rana set to marry Ketaki Walawalkar this new year

Actor Rushad Rana, who plays the role of Vikram Kohli in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar on January 4, 2023. He spoke about his wedding ceremony which is going to take place in the presence of family members and friends in Mumbai.

Rushad said: “Ketaki is a very down-to-earth, mature woman, who has a great personality. About a year ago, we met and went out on our first date, in fact, January 4 was our first date, hence we decided to get married on the same date.”

Recalling how their relationship started, he added: “Our relationship started with casual meetings, but gradually, we fell in love. My parents are very fond of Ketaki and although I am Parsi and she is a Maharashtrian, both our families are avidly looking forward to our wedding. I am glad that everything went smoothly, and our parents agreed for a simple Hindu wedding.”

“I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my life with Ketaki. On January 4, after our wedding, we will throw a party for our friends and family members in the evening,” he concluded.