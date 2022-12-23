scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Rushad Rana set to marry Ketaki Walawalkar this new year

By Glamsham Bureau

Actor Rushad Rana, who plays the role of Vikram Kohli in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar on January 4, 2023. He spoke about his wedding ceremony which is going to take place in the presence of family members and friends in Mumbai.

Rushad said: “Ketaki is a very down-to-earth, mature woman, who has a great personality. About a year ago, we met and went out on our first date, in fact, January 4 was our first date, hence we decided to get married on the same date.”

Recalling how their relationship started, he added: “Our relationship started with casual meetings, but gradually, we fell in love. My parents are very fond of Ketaki and although I am Parsi and she is a Maharashtrian, both our families are avidly looking forward to our wedding. I am glad that everything went smoothly, and our parents agreed for a simple Hindu wedding.”

“I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my life with Ketaki. On January 4, after our wedding, we will throw a party for our friends and family members in the evening,” he concluded.

Previous article
Search engines like Google cannot claim to be 'content-blind': Kerala HC
Next article
IPL Mini Auction: David Hussey thinks SRH have probably overpaid for England batter Harry Brook
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Karan Kundrra

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US