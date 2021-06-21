Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs returns after 12 years

Adv.

Zee Marathi offers a prestigious platform to recognise the hidden talent in Maharashtra through its exceptional reality shows. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs is one such iconic singing reality show that has leveraged the power of music in uplifting the young kids – giving them the most definitive platform to showcase their singing talent.

The show has also marked its valuable contribution to growing extraordinary talent in the entertainment industry. Addressing the viewers’ every entertainment need, Zee Marathi is all set to bring back the latest season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs after 12 years!

The grand return of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, will see a slightly different format this year. There will be no elimination in the season. Yes, you heard it right!!! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs will be the first ever Marathi singing reality show with no elimination until the grand finale. Witness 14 exceptional young talent from all walks of life, impress the judges and the audience to earn the winning title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.

The mammoth task of grooming and guiding these contestants rests on the shoulders of the renowned ‘Panchratna’ from the previous season which was aired in 2009 – Kartiki Gaikwad, Rohit Raut, Arya Ambekar, Mugdha Vaishampayan and Prathmesh Laghate. The talented singers won everyone’s hearts in the previous seasons and now they are ready to mentor the contestants by playing the crucial role of jury in this season. Popular actress Mrunmayee Deshpande will helm the show as the charming host, starting from June 24.

Commenting on the launch of the show Mr. Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “At Zee Marathi, our commitment has always been to deliver the best of Marathi entertainment to our audiences. Driven by our strong storytelling approach, our content has consistently reflected the cultural nuances of the region in an entertaining offering for the viewers across Maharashtra. Our philosophy is Mi Marathi, Zee Marathi – which basically means wherever there are Marathi viewers, we will be present. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa enjoys a rich legacy of being amongst the longest running reality shows and we are extremely glad to bring back this popular show for our viewers. With a new and engaging format, we are sure the show will elevate the power of music and positivity, offering an extraordinary entertainment experience.”

Speaking about the comeback of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, Mr. Nilesh Mayekar, Business Head, Zee Marathi said, “At Zee Marathi, we are constantly working towards offering quality entertainment through engaging content. Looking at the immense popularity of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, we decided to bring back the show with a unique format. We understand that the viewers have been missing out on their weekend dose of authentic entertainment and with the comeback of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, we intend to bring the entire family together once again to create a wholesome viewing experience. It will be a celebration of singing talent across the State that is bound to increase the entertainment quotient of this season substantially. We are sure that the viewers will shower their love upon this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.”