‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ co-stars Vishal Singh, Tanya Sharma reunite in music video

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-actors Vishal Singh and Tanya Sharma feature in the video of a peppy new Punjabi wedding song

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 5: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-actors Vishal Singh and Tanya Sharma feature in the video of a peppy new Punjabi wedding song, “Vyaah wali jodi”.

The song has been written and sung by Jiwan Mann while the music has been composed by MR. UR.

“I’m excited because I’m a Punjabi from Punjab and this is my first Punjabi song. I always wanted to work in the Punjabi fraternity but never got an opportunity,” said Vishal.

Reunting with Tanya was one of the “most special” things about the song for Vishal, because “she’s like a family to me”.

The feeling was mutual for Tanya. “Vyaah wali jodi is very special to me as I was working again with Vishal Singh, my co-actor from ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. We share a great bond. It’s a dancing number and I love to dance,” she said.

The video shot in Vadodara, Gujarat, has been directed by ace choreographer Prince Gupta and backed by Ricky Singh. “Vyaah wali jodi” will see a YouTube release on March 8.

