Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu poses with the ‘Main’ women of Modi Parivar

After Bigg Boss 13, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to come back on the small screen with the second season of her popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

For the show, the actress has also reunited with her ‘Maa ji’ aka actress Rupal Patel who played the role of Kokilaben Modi in the show. The duo was in news recently when their popular dialogues from the show were converted into a rap song and went viral. Devoleena recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Rupal and left the fans excited.

In the picture, Devoleena can be seen donning a peach coloured saree while Rupal Patel is seen in her typical Kokila avatar. The actress is seen in a bright orange saree with over-the-top jewellery and huge bindi. Devoleena wrote, “swagat nahi karoge humara.”

Devoleena shared another picture today with the Main women of Modi Parivar from the sets of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and captioned, “Jai Shree Krishna🙏🏻😇🌸 19th October 9pm will wait for you all😍🥰”

In the picture, Devoleena Bhattacharjee poses with Rupal Patel (Kokila Modi), Vandhanaa Vittlanee (Urmila Shah) and Swati P Shah (Hetal Modi).

All the ladies are all decked in their costumes and character and they are set to return on 19th October at 9pm only on StarPlus.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of the show. Sharing the first teaser of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Devoleena wrote, “We are back by popular demand.” In the promo, Devoleena can be seen looking gorgeous in a pink saree and statement jewelry. She talks about a new character Gehna and leaves the viewers thinking who is she. The second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is all set to return after three years.