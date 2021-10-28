How Aarohi Patel learnt horse riding for ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’

- Advertisement -

Nine-year-old Aarohi Patel is playing the role of young ‘Kashibai’ in the upcoming historical drama ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’. The show will highlight the Maratha empire and life of Kashibai, first wife of Bajirao I.

The child actress revealed that she learnt horse riding for a particular sequence in the show. In fact, she said that she learned it in just four days.

- Advertisement -

Talking about learning horse riding for the show, Aarohi said: “When I was told that I will have to learn horse riding for ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’, I was very excited and nervous at the same time. But I took the right training and enjoyed the whole process while shooting for these crucial sequences. Kashibai had learnt horse riding as a child, and she was one of the most graceful horse riders, so I knew I had to do justice to these sequences.”

She further shared about the challenges faced by her while getting trained but she did it all with complete dedication to get into the skin of her character.

- Advertisement -

Aarohi added: “I worked extremely hard and in 4 days, I learnt at least the basics of horse riding. I must say that cantering was the most difficult part of riding a horse and I still get scared every time the speed increases. Having said that, I must say that I enjoyed it to the core. My trainer taught me everything really well and I am grateful to the whole team for their support. As of now, I have shot just two scenes with the horse, and I am looking forward to learning a lot of things from such challenges on the show.”