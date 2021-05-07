Sadiya Siddiqui to enter ‘Barrister Babu’ as Thakuma

Adv.

Colors’ show ‘Barrister Babu’ is all set to increase the pace of excitement with popular actor Sadiya Siddiqui’s entry in the show. Sadiya will be playing the role of Thakuma, Bondita’s (played by Aura Bhatnagar) grandfather’s younger sibling.

Thakuma is a strong-willed woman and has suffered a lot in life. Angry at the fact that Bondita’s marriage got annulled, she will make both Anirudh and Bondita’s life miserable! She will also clash with Bondita as both their views about life and society differ drastically.



Talking about playing Thakuma in Barrister Babu, Sadiya Siddiqui said, “I am delighted to be a part of Barrister Babu. Playing Thakuma has been quite challenging since she is very different from how I am in real life.”

“She is regressive, believes in following the old and dusted social norms. She loves Bondita but wants her to have a misogynistic approach in life. Thakuma is bound by her old belief system and she does not believe in man-woman equality. I can’t wait to see viewers response to Thakuma’s entry,” concluded Sadiya.