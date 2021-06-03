Sahil Phull: I’m enjoying every bit of playing Agni in ‘Kaatelal & Sons’

Adv.

Actor Sahil Phull says he was waiting to get back into the shoes of a lead character in a television show again, adding that he got his due on being offered the role of Agni in the popular series “Kaatelal & Sons”.

“It’s been seven years and more since I have been part of showbiz. After starting as lead in “Uttaran”, I was working on movies that didn’t turn out well. I was waiting to get back into the shoes of a lead character in a television show again but it took a lot of patience and hard work this time. Since last year I was confused about my career in showbiz. But by God’s grace, I got my due as I was offered the role of Agni. Now I am enjoying every bit of playing Agni,” he said.

The actor says he found a new family on set.

“I’m glad that here on the sets of our show, we are like family. We have been shooting in Silvassa, away from our parents. But here we care for each other as family. We make sure that all of us are healthy and enjoying ourselves,” he said.

Sahil is known for featuring in television series like ” Uttaran”, “Piya Rangrezz”, “Kundali Bhagya” and “Haiwaan: The Monster.”