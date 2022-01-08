Salman Khan takes a powerful swipe at Abhijit and Karan

- Advertisement -

The countdown bell for the finale has been rung at ‘BIGG BOSS’, and the contestants are prepared to do anything to earn their ‘Ticket To Finale’! This ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is packed with blistering action and drama as our ‘Dabangg’ host grills the contestants one by one.

Salman Khan begins the class by schooling Abhijit and says, “Yeh jo aapne gandi-gandi gaaliyaan di thi, koi dusra aapke parivaar ko de aapko kaisa lagega?” He then warns him to behave himself and threatens him to throw him out of the house if he continues his misbehaviour. Not getting a chance to defend himself, Abhijit storms out of the room in anger.

- Advertisement -

Next up to face Salman’s line of fire Karan Kundra, as he reminds Tejasswi that Karan has never made her his priority in the game despite being her boyfriend. He then turns to Karan and thunders at him for asking Tejasswi to apologise to Umar, despite knowing the reality. He tells him, “Tejasswi ko support na karne ka jazba Umar mein bohot pehele se hi hai, aur ye baat aapse chupi nahi hai.” He also blasts Karan for not taking a stand for his near-and-dear ones. Salman then holds up the mirror to Tejasswi and says, “Yahaan par aap akeli ho, aapka boyfriend hone ke bawajood bhi isne kabhi aapki madat nahi ki hai!” He then offers Karan advice saying, “Take a stand, be a man!”

The entertainment and drama shoots up even more as television diva Nia Sharma enters ‘BIGG BOSS’ with a ravishing performance on her upcoming song ‘Phoonk Le’. She also gets Salman grooving to the peppy track. She then brings a quirky task for the housemates where they must pick one fellow contestant whom they consider as the ‘rotten fruit’ in the house and while giving their reasons. Fights erupt all over the room as they start name calling each other.