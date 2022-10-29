scorecardresearch
Salman Khan tells Katrina Kaif he would spy on Vicky Kaushal as a ghost

Salman Khan said that he would spy on actor Vicky Kaushal as a ghost as Katrina Kaif blushed hearing his name.

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that he would spy on actor Vicky Kaushal as a ghost as Katrina Kaif blushed hearing his name.

Katrina, who will be seen on the sets of Colors show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ to promote her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’, asked the ‘Dabangg’ star “if he got a chance to become a ghost, who would he spy on.”

To which Salman replied saying: “There is a guy named Vicky Kaushal, him.”

A shy Katrina questioned Salman as to why Vicky?

In a funny manner, the superstar replied: “He’s loving, caring, daring and when I talk about him, you blush.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, and is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

